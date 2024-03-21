Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,128,911.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

