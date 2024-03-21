The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Christopher Jones Sells 12,937 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,937 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.38, for a total value of C$1,609,104.06.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSG opened at C$126.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$95.03 and a 1 year high of C$127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.98.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.