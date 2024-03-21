Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $296.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $296.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

