Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 7,707 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
