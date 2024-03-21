Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Steven R. Spaulding Sells 55,823 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.83.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5876712 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.18.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.