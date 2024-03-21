Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Steven R. Spaulding Sells 55,823 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5876712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.18.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

