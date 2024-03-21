NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 483,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 483,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,296,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Get NextNav alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NextNav by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextNav by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 86,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.