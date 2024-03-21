Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Michael J. Hartshorn Sells 21,056 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

