FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,333. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

