Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

