Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

