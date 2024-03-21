FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average is $187.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

