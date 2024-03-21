Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.55 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $87,152.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006194 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,443.93 or 1.00103054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0022407 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93,549.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.