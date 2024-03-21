FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

