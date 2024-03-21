FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

