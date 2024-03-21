Metahero Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $49.38 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

