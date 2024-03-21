Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

