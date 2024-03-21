United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

UPS opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

