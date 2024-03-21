Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Posts Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 320.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

