Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

