Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Major Shareholder Sells $441,445,646.25 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.79. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNTK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after buying an additional 1,433,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $31,589,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 494,453 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

