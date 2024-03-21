Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 1,438,127 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadre by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

