Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 560,052 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $60,457,613.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 15th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $77,440,844.48.

On Wednesday, March 13th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90.

On Monday, March 4th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00.

DELL stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

