FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

