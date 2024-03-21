Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

