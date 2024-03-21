FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,960 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.