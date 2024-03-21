FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $733.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

