Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock worth $13,605,565. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $291.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

