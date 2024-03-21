Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.0 %

BHP stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.