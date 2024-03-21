Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.