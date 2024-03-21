Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $236.40 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.01 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

