Resource Consulting Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 13.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $79,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

