Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

TSN stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

