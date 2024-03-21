Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.14.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,276.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $591.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

