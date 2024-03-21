Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 884,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.