PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.61. Approximately 252,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,338,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

