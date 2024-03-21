Rockland Trust Co. Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $19,075,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $112.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

