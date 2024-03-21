Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 7,614 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Toro worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,155,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

NYSE:TTC opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,750. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

