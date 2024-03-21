Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

View Our Latest Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.