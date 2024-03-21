Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
