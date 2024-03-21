West Coast Financial LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

