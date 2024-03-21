West Coast Financial LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

