Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 304,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

