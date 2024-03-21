Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Quest Resource worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $77,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 14,918 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,005.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Resource Price Performance

About Quest Resource

QRHC stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

