Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,719 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

