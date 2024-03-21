Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

