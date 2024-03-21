Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires New Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $933.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

