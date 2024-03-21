Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,492 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $41.29 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

