Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

