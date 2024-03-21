Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
