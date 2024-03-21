Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:GPK opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.
Graphic Packaging Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
