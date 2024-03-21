Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $12.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 278% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006192 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,232.10 or 0.99925041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.